4 months ago
LG Elec says Q1 profit up 82 pct from year earlier
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 4 months ago

LG Elec says Q1 profit up 82 pct from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter operating profit rose 82 percent from a year earlier to its highest in nearly eight years on the back of healthy sales for its appliances and television businesses.

LG said January-March profit was 922 billion won ($816 million) in line with its estimate earlier in April. Revenue rose 9.7 percent to 14.7 trillion won, also in line with the company's previous estimate. ($1 = 1,129.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

