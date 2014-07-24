LG Electronics says Q3 operating profit to grow vs year earlier

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc expects operating profit for the July-September quarter to grow from the same period a year earlier, as returns from the mobile business are likely to improve, the company’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Jung Do-hyun, speaking at a meeting with analysts after the company reported second-quarter earnings, said third-quarter revenue should grow on year by a high single-digit percentage rate. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)