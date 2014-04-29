FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Electronics Q1 profit jumps on solid TV sales
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 29, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

LG Electronics Q1 profit jumps on solid TV sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc on Tuesday said its first-quarter operating profit rose 44 percent from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates, as growth in sales of high-end TV models helped offset losses from its handset business.

LG reported January-March operating profit of 504 billion won ($487 million), compared with the 279 billion won mean estimate of 37 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world’s second-largest TV maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported operating profit of 349 billion won a year earlier and 238 billion won in October-December.

The Korean manufacturer said its TV division ran an operating profit of 240 billion won from 11 billion won a year earlier. Its mobile phone unit ran a 9 billion won loss from 133 billion won profit.

Shares of LG Electronics rose 3 percent after the earnings announcement, versus a 0.2 percent fall in the wider market . ($1 = 1035.1500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
