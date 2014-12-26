Seoul prosecutors raid LG office over washing machine dispute with Samsung - Yonhap

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Prosecutors raided the headquarters of LG Electronics on Friday as part of a probe into whether the South Korean company had damaged the washing machines of rival Samsung Electronics at retail stores in Germany, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Samsung Electronics has accused the head of LG Electronics’ home appliances business of vandalising its washing machines and asked prosecutors to investigate.

An LG Electronics spokeswoman declined to comment on the Yonhap report, while prosecutors were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)