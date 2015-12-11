S.Korea court clears LG Elec appliance chief of charges in Samsung washing machines case

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Friday cleared LG Electronics Inc appliance chief Jo Seong-jin from charges of vandalising the washing machines of rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

The Seoul Central District Court’s verdict comes after South Korean prosecutors indicted Jo in February, accusing him of deliberately damaging the appliances on the sidelines of an industry trade show in Germany last year.

LG and Samsung in March agreed to end their dispute over the incident but that did not stop the criminal court proceedings.