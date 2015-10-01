FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Elec says handset sales to improve starting in Q4
October 1, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

LG Elec says handset sales to improve starting in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Korean consumer electronics maker LG Electronics Inc expects sales at its mobile division to improve starting from the fourth quarter as the firm launches new devices, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at a launch event for the new V10 smartphone, LG mobile division chief Cho Juno told reporters the firm will use the high-end device as well as new mid-to-low tier products to boost market share.

He declined to give any specific targets.

LG will start selling the V10 smartphone in South Korea on Oct 8.

The device, which features two front cameras and a small secondary screen that works independently from the main 5.7-inch display, is priced at 799,700 Korean won ($679.6) locally - 11 percent lower than domestic rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s cheapest Galaxy Note 5 phablet model that was launched in August.

The firm also said it is preparing its own mobile payments service but declined to elaborate further. ($1 = 1,176.8000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

