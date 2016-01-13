FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Elec to invest $436 mln on new solar capacity in S.Korea
January 13, 2016 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

LG Elec to invest $436 mln on new solar capacity in S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc on Wednesday said it will invest 527 billion won ($435.67 million) on new solar panel production facilities in South Korea over the next three years, aiming to triple its capacity by 2020.

The South Korean firm said in a statement it would add six new solar panel production lines at Gumi, a city about 200 kms (124 miles) southeast of Seoul, by the first half of 2018. LG already has eight panel production lines in Gumi.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
