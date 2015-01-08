FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Elec shares outperform on 2015 earnings hopes
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

LG Elec shares outperform on 2015 earnings hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korean consumer electronics maker LG Electronics Inc rose sharply early on Thursday, buoyed by expectations for healthy earnings in 2015 as well as bargain-hunting.

Shares in LG, a maker of televisions and smartphones, were up 4.7 percent as of 0206 GMT, outperforming a 1.1 percent rise in the broader market.

Kiwoom Securities, in a research note to clients, said the company’s earnings will show steady growth this year on the back of improvements for the smartphone business. The brokerage also said the stock remains undervalued, leaving little reason to expect further downside. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.