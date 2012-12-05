LG Elec says will appeal against EU ruling on cartels

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - LG Electronics said on Thursday it will appeal against the decision by the European Commission to impose its biggest antitrust fine ever on the South Korean company and five others for running two cartels for nearly a decade.

The European Commission fined six firms, including Philips and Panasonic 6752.T>, a total of 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion), saying executives from those companies met until six years ago to fix prices and divide up markets for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes, technology now mostly made obsolete by flat screens.

LG Electronics must pay 295.6 million euros plus its share of a joint venture penalty. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)