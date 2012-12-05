FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Elec says will appeal against EU ruling on cartels
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 5, 2012 / 11:20 PM / in 5 years

LG Elec says will appeal against EU ruling on cartels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - LG Electronics said on Thursday it will appeal against the decision by the European Commission to impose its biggest antitrust fine ever on the South Korean company and five others for running two cartels for nearly a decade.

The European Commission fined six firms, including Philips and Panasonic 6752.T>, a total of 1.47 billion euros ($1.92 billion), saying executives from those companies met until six years ago to fix prices and divide up markets for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes, technology now mostly made obsolete by flat screens.

LG Electronics must pay 295.6 million euros plus its share of a joint venture penalty. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.