Sth Korea's LG Group says plans record 6.3 trln won R&D investment in 2015

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate LG Group on Thursday said its companies plan to invest a record 6.3 trillion won ($5.57 billion) in research and development in 2015 to secure future growth.

LG Group, which has arms including appliances maker LG Electronics Inc and LG Display Co Ltd, said in a statement that technologies like electric car batteries, next-generation displays and the so-called Internet of things were key areas for investment.

An LG Group spokeswoman said the conglomerate spent a combined 5.9 trillion won on research and development last year. ($1 = 1,131.7000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Sohee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)