LG sticks to 2012 handset target, no plan to use Microsoft OS
September 18, 2012

LG sticks to 2012 handset target, no plan to use Microsoft OS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc will stick to its previous sales target for 2012 smartphones and handsets, in the hope new product launches revive sales momentum later this year after weak sales in the first half, its head of mobile business said on Tuesday.

Park Jong-seok, president of the South Korean firm’s mobile business, also told reporters that LG was not considering using different operating systems such as Microsoft’s Windows for its phones. LG on Tuesday introduced a new smartphone running on the Android platform. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
