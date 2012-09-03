L&G appoints Stommel as head of credit

LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - Legal & General Investment Management has appointed Marion Stommel as head of credit. Stommel joins from WestLB Mellon Asset Management, where she was responsible for the management of the credit team and the development of international business.

Stommel replaces Christophe Tamet, who left L&G in October to take up a career opportunity in Geneva.

She will report to Roger Bartley, head of fixed income, and will be responsible for leading L&G’s London-based investment-grade credit capability.