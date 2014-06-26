FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Household no longer considering Elizabeth Arden buy
June 26, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

LG Household no longer considering Elizabeth Arden buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Household & Health Care Ltd. is no longer considering acquiring U.S. cosmetics firm Elizabeth Arden Inc., the South Korean firm said on Thursday, adding that it wants to seek better opportunities.

LG Household, which expressed interest in the potential acquisition in April, said in a regulatory filing it would continue to pursue mergers and acquisitions as part of its medium- to long-term strategy. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

