FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L&G makes $276.56 million UK infrastructure investments
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 20, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

L&G makes $276.56 million UK infrastructure investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British insurance group Legal & General has invested 169 million pounds ($276.56 million) in UK infrastructure assets including a chain of care homes and a planned new hospital

L&G said on Friday it has acquired 13 care homes from Prestbury Investments for around 70 million pounds and invested 89 million pounds over a 32 year term as part of a consortium to build a new hospital in Liverpool, England.

The announcement follows a pledge on Thursday by rival Aviva to put 500 million pounds in British infrastructure.

Insurers are enthusiastic investors in infrastructure because the long duration of the commitments and the steady, inflation linked returns from rents and tolls are well suited for covering the companies’ pension liabilities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.