L&G to allocate 1.5 bln pounds to 15 bln pound UK regeneration fund
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 3 years ago

L&G to allocate 1.5 bln pounds to 15 bln pound UK regeneration fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General said on Tuesday it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds ($2.26 billion) to a new UK regeneration fund, that aims to raise up to 15 billion pounds with external funding.

The fund will seek British and international institutional investors for 30-50 projects across Britain, including in the cities of Birmingham, Bristol and Leeds, L&G said in a statement.

The British government’s Regeneration Investment Organisation will act as sponsor to help the deal pipeline, L&G said, adding that the fund was announced at a conference hosted by British Cities Minister Greg Clark. ($1 = 0.6635 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)

