a year ago
UPDATE 1-LG Chem to buy LG Life Sciences for nearly $1 bln
#Healthcare
September 12, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-LG Chem to buy LG Life Sciences for nearly $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on deal)

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Korean chemicals and battery maker LG Chem on Monday said it plans to acquire pharmaceutical affiliate LG Life Sciences for about 1.1 trillion won ($989.56 million) to make its bio business a new growth engine.

LG Life Sciences investors will receive about 0.26 of a common share in LG Chem for each share they own and about 0.25 of a preferred share in LG Chem, the two companies said in a regulatory filing.

LG Chem said it would complete a merger by Jan. 1.

In January, LG Chem agreed to buy seeds, pesticides and fertilisers maker Dongbu Farm Hannong for 515.2 billion won.

The company said it would achieve a sales of 5 trillion won from its bio business by 2025. ($1 = 1,111.6000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
