FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L&G, Dutch fund PGGM make maiden London office investment
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

L&G, Dutch fund PGGM make maiden London office investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Legal & General Capital and Dutch pension fund PGGM have formed a joint venture to invest in central London offices and have completed their first deal, L&G said on Wednesday.

The joint venture invested 67 million pounds ($102 million) in a development in Soho in London’s West End district, L&G said in a statement, for an initial net yield of 4.7 percent.

The joint fund has an initial investment allocation of around 375 million pounds, L&G added, and “will be looking for assets ranging between 30 million and 90 million pounds which require significant improvement and where they can be part of a wider regeneration story”.

L&G said this week it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds to a new fund for British infrastructure projects and seek external financing to expand the fund to 15 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6578 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.