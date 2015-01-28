L&G, Dutch fund PGGM make maiden London office investment

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Legal & General Capital and Dutch pension fund PGGM have formed a joint venture to invest in central London offices and have completed their first deal, L&G said on Wednesday.

The joint venture invested 67 million pounds ($102 million) in a development in Soho in London’s West End district, L&G said in a statement, for an initial net yield of 4.7 percent.

The joint fund has an initial investment allocation of around 375 million pounds, L&G added, and “will be looking for assets ranging between 30 million and 90 million pounds which require significant improvement and where they can be part of a wider regeneration story”.

L&G said this week it would allocate 1.5 billion pounds to a new fund for British infrastructure projects and seek external financing to expand the fund to 15 billion pounds.