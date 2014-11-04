FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Legal & General net cash rises, helped by bulk annuity sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British life insurance and pensions group Legal & General saw a rise in net cash generation in the first nine months of 2014, helped by sales of bulk annuities.

Net cash generation was up 12 percent to 827 million pounds($1.32 billion), compared with 740 million pounds a year earlier, the firm said in a trading statement on Tuesday.

Assets under management rose 14 percent from a year ago to 676 billion pounds.

“Our immediate pipeline gives us high confidence in writing around 8 billion pounds in total annuity transactions for the full year, double our total annuity premium for 2013,” L&G said.

1 US dollar = 0.6253 British pound Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
