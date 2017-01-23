FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG says to sell LG Siltron stake to SK Holdings for $532 mln
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 23, 2017 / 8:15 AM / 7 months ago

LG says to sell LG Siltron stake to SK Holdings for $532 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Corp, the holding company of LG Group, said in a filing on Monday it agreed to sell a stake in silicon wafer producer LG Siltron Inc to SK Holdings Co for 620 billion won ($531.9 million).

SK Holdings, a holding company of SK Group which controls semiconductor producer SK Hynix Inc, said in a separate statement that it decided to buy a 51 percent stake in LG Siltron for that amount.

Silicon wafers are a key material for semiconductor production.

$1 = 1,165.6900 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

