LONDON, June 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Germany has
voted on Friday to legalise same-sex marriage after Chancellor
Angela Merkel did an about-face that freed members of her ruling
conservative bloc to follow their personal conscience rather
than the party line.
The parliament voted by 393 votes in favour of same-sex
marriage to 226 against. The measure will likely be signed into
law by the president some time after July 7.
Many other European countries, including France, Britain and
Spain, have already legalised same-sex marriage. The
newly-elected Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat has also
pledged to legalise gay marriage in the country.
Here are the facts about same-sex marriage around the world:
* Aside from Germany, same-sex marriage is legal in 22 countries
: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Colombia,
Denmark, Finland, France, Greenland, Iceland, Luxembourg,
Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, South
Africa, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay, United States.
* In some of these countries, such as Mexico and Britain,
marriage is only open to same-sex couples in some regions.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the United Kingdom where
same-sex marriage is not allowed.
* The first country to legalise same-sex marriage was the
Netherlands in 2001.
* In Africa, where homosexuality is a crime in many countries
and can lead to imprisonment or the death penalty, South Africa
alone has granted the same access to gay couples. Same-sex
marriage legislation came into force there in 2006.
* There are no countries in Asia that allow same-sex couples to
marry, or enter civil unions of any kind. In May, Taiwan's
constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right
to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia.
* Almost one in three adults globally believe people of the same
sex should be allowed to marry, a survey of almost 100,000
people in 65 countries showed in 2016.
SOURCES: International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and
Intersex Association (ILGA), Reuters
(Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Ros Russell;
