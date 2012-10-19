FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Chem CEO says not decided on battery plant in Europe
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 19, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

LG Chem CEO says not decided on battery plant in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - LG Chem Ltd, the South Korean electric car battery supplier for Renault SA, has not decided whether or not to build a factory in Europe with the French automaker, it said on Friday, citing difficult market conditions.

“Nothing has been decided yet (regarding the battery plant). The car battery market is still in difficult conditions. The market is still uncertain,” chief executive Peter Bahn-suk Kim told reporters on the sidelines of an earnings conference. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.