LG Display sees Q3 profit improving on mobile screen shipments
July 18, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 4 years

LG Display sees Q3 profit improving on mobile screen shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - LG Display Co Ltd expects its profit to improve substantially in the July-September period from the prior quarter, helped by growing shipments of screens for smartphones and tablets as well as cost-cutting, its chief financial officer said.

Chief Financial Officer James Jeong was speaking at an analyst briefing on Thursday after the South Korean company reported a 53 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, beating the market consensus.

LG Display is the biggest panel supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone and iPad, according to analysts. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

