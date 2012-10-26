FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Display posts first profit in 2 years on phone, tablet panels
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

LG Display posts first profit in 2 years on phone, tablet panels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - LG Display Co Ltd reported its first quarterly profit in two years on Friday as sales of its screens used in Apple Inc’s iPad and iPhone offset weak demand from TV manufacturers, the South Korean panel maker’s biggest revenue source.

LG Display, which vies with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s panel unit for the top position in liquid crystal display (LCD) flat screens globally, reported 253 billion won ($230 million) in operating profit for its July-September third quarter.

That was a tad below an average forecast for a 265 billion won profit in a poll of 13 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

The profit, LG’s first after seven straight quarters of losses, compared with a 492 billion won loss a year earlier and a 26 billion won loss in the preceding three months.

LG Display shares have jumped about 37 percent over the past three months, propelled by expectations for better fourth-quarter earnings as the company ties its fortunes more tightly to Apple. The benchmark KOSPI index has gained 6 percent during the same period.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.