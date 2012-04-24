FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display expects to swing to profit in Q2-CFO
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

LG Display expects to swing to profit in Q2-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Flat-screen maker LG Display is likely to swing to an operating profit in the current quarter after six straight quarterly losses, helped by sales of high-end products and demand for new TV models ahead of the London Olympics, its top executive said on Tuesday.

“We are likely to swing to profit in the second quarter as demand is improving and some products have shown price increases,” LG Display chief financial officer James Jeong told analysts.

LG Display, which makes panels for Apple’s iPad and iPhone, reported worse than expected quarterly loss earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

