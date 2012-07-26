FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display expects profit in Q3 after 7th straight quarterly loss
July 26, 2012 / 6:38 AM / in 5 years

LG Display expects profit in Q3 after 7th straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Flat screen maker LG Display said on Thursday it had booked around 200 billion won ($174 million) in price-fixing charges in the second quarter and expected earnings would improve in the current quarter on growing sales of high-end panels.

“On a pure operating income level, we had around 400 billion won of profit improvement in the second quarter from the previous quarter, although costs related to price-fixing led us to report another quarterly loss,” Chief Financial Officer James Jeong told analysts. ($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.