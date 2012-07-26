LG Display expects profit in Q3 after 7th straight quarterly loss

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Flat screen maker LG Display said on Thursday it had booked around 200 billion won ($174 million) in price-fixing charges in the second quarter and expected earnings would improve in the current quarter on growing sales of high-end panels.

“On a pure operating income level, we had around 400 billion won of profit improvement in the second quarter from the previous quarter, although costs related to price-fixing led us to report another quarterly loss,” Chief Financial Officer James Jeong told analysts. ($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)