FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Elec CFO: Q2 profits seen similar to Q1 or lower
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

LG Elec CFO: Q2 profits seen similar to Q1 or lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc expects its earnings to come under pressure in the current quarter due to increased marketing spending and competition, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“Sales are likely to increase slightly from the first quarter on new product releases of TVs and handsets, but profits are expected to come in at around the first quarter’s level or slightly lower, as we expect a sharp increase in marketing costs to promote new products,” CFO Jung Do-hyun told analysts.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.