FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Elec Q4 profit jumps 25 pct, helped by cellphone division
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

LG Elec Q4 profit jumps 25 pct, helped by cellphone division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc, the world’s No.2 TV maker, reported a 25 percent rise in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, as its cellphone division swung back to the black.

October-December operating profit came in at 107 billion korean won ($98.84 million), below a consensus forecast for 151 billion won by 32 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company was hit by an increase in promotional costs during the year-end holiday season as it sought to boost its TV market share.

The result was broadly in line with a 116 billion won profit forecast by Thomson Reuters StarMine’s SmartEstimate, which places more emphasis on timely projections from the most accurate analysts.

Predictions from SmartEstimate analysts cited the impact of strength in South Korea’s currency as well as LG’s underperforming TV business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.