FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Elec's Q1 profit more than triples as TV sales improve
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 5 years ago

LG Elec's Q1 profit more than triples as TV sales improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc , the world’s No.2 TV maker, reported on Wednesday that quarterly profit more than tripled on improved TV sales and as its handset business swung to a small profit.

January-March operating profit rose to 448 billion won ($392.7 million) from a 131 billion won profit a year ago, beating a consensus forecast for 304 billion won by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In the previous quarter, profit was 23 billion won.

LG’s handset business reported a second consecutive quarterly profit of 35 billion won after six straight quarters of losses, marking a sharp improvement from a 101 billion won loss a year ago.

Shares in LG, valued at over $11 billion, rose 1.65 percent after the earnings announcement, versus a 0.5 percent rise in the wider market.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.