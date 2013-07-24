FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Electronics sees Q3 profit growth on firmer smartphone sales
July 24, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

LG Electronics sees Q3 profit growth on firmer smartphone sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc on Wednesday forecast a year-on-year increase in its current third-quarter profit and revenue, driven by firmer sales of smartphones, as it plans to introduce its flagship G2 smartphone model next month.

Profits and revenues, however, were expected to decline from the second-quarter due to weaker seasonal demand for home appliances and air conditioners, the company said.

The South Korean firm had earlier reported a better-than-expected 9 percent drop in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

