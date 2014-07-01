Legal & General fund arm hires head of Europe institutional business

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), the fund arm of insurer Legal & General , said on Tuesday it had appointed Sarah Aitken as head of its institutional business for Europe and the Middle East.

Aitken, who joins in September, was previously head of distribution at Insight Investment Management, where she was responsible for client relationships, business development and marketing, LGIM said in a statement.

Prior to that, she was head of institutional relationship management at Merrill Lynch Investment Management.

“There is considerable momentum behind LGIM’s continued business expansion, as we diversify our investment capabilities and services among institutional investors in our core UK market while growing our distribution across Europe and the Middle East,” Mike Craston, Global Head of Distribution, said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)