FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Legal & General fund arm names senior fixed income manager
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Legal & General fund arm names senior fixed income manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), the fund arm of British insurer Legal & General , said it had appointed Omar Saeed as a senior portfolio manager to its global fixed income team.

Saeed joins LGIM from Zurich-based Swisscanto Asset Management, where he managed $1.5 billion in high-yield funds and absolute return portfolios.

Prior to that, Saeed has worked with Western Asset Management, F&C Asset Management, Standard & Poor’s and Habib Bank. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.