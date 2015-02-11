MOVES-Legal & General fund arm names senior fixed income manager

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), the fund arm of British insurer Legal & General , said it had appointed Omar Saeed as a senior portfolio manager to its global fixed income team.

Saeed joins LGIM from Zurich-based Swisscanto Asset Management, where he managed $1.5 billion in high-yield funds and absolute return portfolios.

Prior to that, Saeed has worked with Western Asset Management, F&C Asset Management, Standard & Poor’s and Habib Bank. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)