L&G fund arm, Nikko Asset Mgt sign bond fund distribution deal
May 11, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

L&G fund arm, Nikko Asset Mgt sign bond fund distribution deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The fund arm of British insurer Legal & General and Japanese investment firm Nikko Asset Management have signed a cooperation agreement for fixed income products, the two firms said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Nikko Asset Management will distribute Legal & General Investment Management and Legal & General Investment Management America fixed income products to Japanese investors, mainly insurance companies and banks, the firms said in a statement.

The first funds are expected to launch in mid-2016, the firms added. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
