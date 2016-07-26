FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display says to invest $1.75 bln to boost OLED display production
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

LG Display says to invest $1.75 bln to boost OLED display production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to build a new small- to medium-sized organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display production line in South Korea.

LG Display, in a regulatory filing, said the new production line seeks to address growing demand for flexible OLED displays.

Adoption of the next-generation technology in smartphones is expected to grow sharply in the years ahead amid reports that Apple Inc - LG Display's key customer - plans to start using the screens for its iPhones starting as early as 2017. ($1 = 1,135.9900 South Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)

