Nov 21 (Reuters) - LGM Investments Ltd, a part of BMO Global Asset Management, appointed Stephen Ma as head of Greater China equities.

Ma was previously with Fidelity Worldwide Investment, where he managed about $4 billion of assets in China and Hong Kong funds.

He joined Fidelity in 1997 and was appointed a portfolio manager in 2006. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)