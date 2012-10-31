FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Siltron's up to $258 mln offering gains exchange approval
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 31, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

LG Siltron's up to $258 mln offering gains exchange approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s stock exchange has approved LG Siltron Inc’s plan for an initial public offering valued at up to $258 million, the bourse operator said on Wednesday.

LG Siltron, a producer of wafers used in semiconductor manufacturing aims to sell 13.4 million shares at between 18,000 won and 21,000 won each, raising up to 282 billion won ($258 million), the exchange said in a statement.

LG Siltron is 51 percent owned by LG Corp and reported a net profit of 97.5 billion won last year on 1.2 trillion won of revenue.

Woori Investment & Securities and UBS have been picked as lead managers for the offering. ($1 = 1091.4750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.