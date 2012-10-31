LG Siltron's up to $258 mln offering gains exchange approval

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea’s stock exchange has approved LG Siltron Inc’s plan for an initial public offering valued at up to $258 million, the bourse operator said on Wednesday.

LG Siltron, a producer of wafers used in semiconductor manufacturing aims to sell 13.4 million shares at between 18,000 won and 21,000 won each, raising up to 282 billion won ($258 million), the exchange said in a statement.

LG Siltron is 51 percent owned by LG Corp and reported a net profit of 97.5 billion won last year on 1.2 trillion won of revenue.

Woori Investment & Securities and UBS have been picked as lead managers for the offering. ($1 = 1091.4750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)