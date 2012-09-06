FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2012 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

S.Korean chip wafer maker LG Siltron applies for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South Korean chip wafer manufacturer LG Siltron has made an application to the Korea Stock Exchange for an initial public offering, the bourse said.

LG Siltron is 51 percent owned by LG Corp and reported a net profit of 97.5 billion won ($85.8 million) for 2011 on 1.2 trillion won of revenue.

Woori Investment & Securities and UBS have been picked as lead managers for the offering. ($1 = 1135.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

