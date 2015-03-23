FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liechtenstein bank LGT posts 18 pct rise in full-year net profit
#Financials
March 23, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Liechtenstein bank LGT posts 18 pct rise in full-year net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 23 (Reuters) - LGT, Liechtenstein’s biggest bank, said on Monday full-year net profit rose more than 18 percent and its assets increased because it won fresh funds off clients and after it integrated the acquisition of client portfolios from HSBC.

The Vaduz-based bank, owned by the principality’s royal family, said last year it was buying $12.5 billion of Swiss private banking assets from HSBC that the British bank wanted to offload to scale back its wealth management arm.

LGT said on Monday net profit stood at 165 million Swiss francs ($169 million), up from 139.2 million francs a year earlier, with revenue rising nearly 13 percent to 1.01 billion francs.

LGT has recovered faster than the country’s smaller banks such as LLB and VP Bank, in part because it was one of the first major banks to be forced to face an international clampdown on tax evasion since the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

