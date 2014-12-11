FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's LH Bank in talks with investors on new share sale
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2014 / 4:17 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's LH Bank in talks with investors on new share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s LH Bank is in talks with potential strategic investors on a possible share sale, said the biggest shareholder of LH Bank owner LH Financial Group PCL on Thursday.

LH Bank may sell new shares to a strategic investor, Land and Houses PCL Chairman Anand Asawaphokin told reporters. No deals had been reached as yet, he said.

Land and Houses owns 34.1 percent of LH Financial and sister developer Quality Houses PCL owns 21.4 percent, stock exchange data shows. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.