Taiwan's CTBC to buy 35.6 pct stake in Thai LH Financial for $469 mln
#Financials
March 29, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's CTBC to buy 35.6 pct stake in Thai LH Financial for $469 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s CTBC Financial Holding Co has agreed to buy a 35.6 percent stake in Thailand’s LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion Thai baht ($469 million), the Thai company said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, LH Financial will offer 7.55 billion new shares to CTBC at 2.2 baht each, Land & Houses, a major shareholder of LH Financial, said in a statement.

LH Financial issued a separate statement, confirming the deal.

Earlier, Reuters reported that CTBC was in talks to buy a stake of up to 40 percent in the Thai firm. ($1 = 35.4000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
