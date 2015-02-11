BRIEF-Thailand's LH Bank in talks with 2-3 potential investors on stake sale

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Thailand’s LH Financial Group Pcl

* Its wholly-owned Land and Houses Bank Pcl in talks with 2-3 potential investors on stake sale, the bank’s president Sasitorn Phongsathorn told reporters.

* The bank has not been informed of Charoen Pokphand Group’s interest in the stake acquisition.

* Expects non-performing loans of up to 2 percent of total loans versus 1.98 percent in 2014, senior bank official said. (Reporting by Bangkok Newsroom; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)