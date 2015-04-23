Thailand's LH Bank targets loan growth of 10-15 pct this year

BANGKOK, April 23 (Reuters) - Thailand’s smallest lender LH Bank, controlled by LH Financial Group, said on Thursday it aimed for loan growth of 10 percent to 15 percent in 2015 despite a rise of 3.4 percent in the first quarter.

LH Bank, which specialises in home loans, will focus more on corporate clients and be more cautious to give mortgage loans to retail customers due to concerns about rising bad debt, President Sasithorn Pongsathorn told reporters.

The bank's non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.3 percent of total lending in the first quarter from 2.03 percent a year earlier and the bank aims to keep NPL below that level going forward, Sasithorn said.