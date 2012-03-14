FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG mulls offer for homecare provider LHC -sources
March 14, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 6 years

TPG mulls offer for homecare provider LHC -sources

Greg Roumeliotis

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG Capital LP is considering making an offer for LHC Group Inc as the provider of home health and hospice services reviews its strategic alternatives, two people familiar with the matter said.

TPG approached LHC after it announced last month that it had appointed J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to advise it on its options, the people said. This, however, may not necessarily result in an offer being made, they cautioned.

TPG declined to comment, while a spokesman for LHC did not respond to a request for comment.

LHC, which has a market capitalization of $345 million, said on Feb. 14 that it had begun a strategic review process to enhance stockholder value and that it had not set a definitive timetable for completion of the process.

