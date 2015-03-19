Li & Fung says 2014 profit down 11.8 pct, still beats forecast

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Li & Fung Ltd , which grew to prominence making clothing and toys in Asia for Western retailers said on Thursday its 2014 net profit fell 11.8 percent from a year earlier.

Li & Fung, which supplies companies like Kohl’s Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said its profit last year fell to $539 million from $612 million a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of $485 million forecast by 16 analysts polled by Reuters.

The global exporter posted a 16 percent rise in January-June profit last year at $111 million as a one-off accounting gain more than offset weak sales in overseas markets.

Li & Fung, with a market value of $8.6 billion, has traditionally relied on acquisitions to fuel growth, but the company has slowed the pace of mergers and acquisitions and spun off Global Brands Group Holding Ltd last July as part of a three-year growth strategy. ($1 = 7.7585 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anand Basu)