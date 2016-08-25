FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
HK's Li & Fung profit more than halves in first half
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

HK's Li & Fung profit more than halves in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global exporter Li & Fung Ltd on Thursday said its first-half profit fell 51 percent as price deflation and competition affected its main U.S. market, while the weak Chinese currency continued to hit its trading business.

The Hong Kong-based company, which grew to prominence by making clothing and toys for Western retailers, said its net profit for January-June plunged to $72 million from $149 million a year earlier.

The exporter, which supplies to firms such as Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said core operating profit fell 14 percent to $156 million from $182 million. Revenue shrank to $8.07 billion from $8.63 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.