Li & Fung says some of its suppliers in Vietnam halt production
May 14, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Li & Fung says some of its suppliers in Vietnam halt production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - Global exporter Li & Fung said on Wednesday that some of its suppliers in Vietnam had suspended production amid anti-China protests over a disputed area in the South China Sea.

The news came after Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd , maker of footwear for companies such as Nike Inc and Adidas, said it had also suspended production in Vietnam as a precautionary measure due to the protests.

A spokesperson for Li & Fung, which supplies retailers like Kohl’s Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc with clothing, toys and other products, said some of its suppliers in Vietnam had halted production on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. He gave no further details.

Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

