Chinese sports brand Li Ning warns of third straight yearly loss
January 9, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese sports brand Li Ning warns of third straight yearly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chinese sports brand Li Ning Co Ltd on Friday said it expects to post a net loss of up to 820 million yuan ($132 million) for 2014 due in part to costs related to its transformation plans.

The announcement, paving the way for the company’s third straight full-year loss, came more than a month after Jin-Goon Kim stepped down as interim chief executive officer to tend to other responsibilities as a partner of TPG.

In December, Li Ning announced plans to raise up to HK$1.69 billion ($218 million) in an open offer of shares to support its next stage of growth and optimise its capital structure.

$1 = 6.2143 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
