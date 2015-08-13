China's Li Ning narrows loss, promises profit by year-end

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning Co Ltd on Thursday posted a narrower first-half loss as it resumed store expansion into lower-tier cities after years of restructuring, and said it aims to return to profit by the end of 2015.

Chairman Li Ning said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse that the company would expand its sales network mainly in the southern region in the second half, while maintaining a reasonable inventory level.

The company, which faces off in China against global industry giants like Nike Inc, said its net loss narrowed to 29.4 million yuan ($4.60 million) in the first half from 585.8 million yuan loss a year earlier, in its sixth consecutive half-yearly loss.

China’s best known home-grown sportswear maker, whose investors include private equity firm TPG Capital Management and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, said first-half revenue jumped 16 percent year-on-year to 3.6 billion yuan. Gross profit margin rose to 44.9 percent from 44.6 percent. ($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)