Libya's LIA says stakes in UniCredit, Finmeccanica unfrozen
#Financials
November 5, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Libya's LIA says stakes in UniCredit, Finmeccanica unfrozen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Chairman of the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said on Monday a Rome court had ordered the release of the sovereign wealth fund’s stakes in Italian bank UniCredit and Italian air defence group Finmeccanica.

“I am very pleased with this result,” LIA head Mohsen Derregia said in a statement.

The assets had been seized in March following a request by the International Criminal Court in the Hague on the grounds that they were held by LIA on behalf of the family of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

In July LIA’s stake in oil and gas group Eni was also unfrozen.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
