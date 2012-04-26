FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libyan wealth fund to appeal against asset seizure in Italy
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Libyan wealth fund to appeal against asset seizure in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Libya’s sovereign fund said on Thursday it would appeal to recover around 1.1 billion euros of assets, including stakes in top Italian companies, that were seized in Italy last month at the request of the International Criminal Court.

Italian financial police had seized the assets saying they belonged to members of the Gaddafi family, but the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) said that was not true.

“These assets belong to LIA, which in turn is controlled by the governemnt of Libya on behalf of the Libyan people,” the chairman of the fund’s management committee, Mohsen Derregia, said in a statement.

He said LIA would file an appeal with the appeals court in Rome on Friday.

The seized assets include stakes in Italy’s largest bank by assets UniCredit, oil and gas giant Eni, defence group Finmeccanica, carmaker Fiat, truckmaker Fiat Industrial and soccer club Juventus .

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.