Spain's Liberbank to bring in investors ahead of capital hike
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
May 20, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Liberbank to bring in investors ahead of capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Liberbank said on Tuesday it was planning an accelerated share placement to bring in investors before proceeding with a further capital raising, which it is carrying out to pay back state aid.

The bank, among lenders which took part of a 41.3-billion-euro ($56.66 billion) European rescue when it was hurt by a property crash, said it was in talks with various investors interested in taking a sizeable chunk of its capital, but had not reached any deal yet.

It said its main shareholders - a group of saving banks - could reduce their stake to just under 50 percent through the share placement, from around 66 percent now. Liberbank has hired Deutsche Bank to also work on a 500-million-euro rights issue. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

